Four Yellow Jackets Head to Tulsa for ITA All-Americans

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis hits the road for its second tournament of the fall slate, traveling to Tula, Okla., for ITA All-American Championships hosted by University of Tulsa.

The tournament is one of four qualifying pathways for the NCAA Division I Individual Championships, which will take place November 19-24 in Waco, Texas.

Live streaming and live stats can be found on the tournament central page.

Four Yellow Jackets will play in the tournament – Krish Arora, Richard Biagiotti, Nate Bonetto and Gabriele Brancatelli. Bontetto, Brancatelli and Biagiotti will play in singles pre-qualifying on Saturday, while the duos of Bonetto/Brancatelli and Arora/Biagiotti will play doubles qualifying, starting Monday.

The draw in Tulsa consists of: 128 in pre-qualifying, 64 in qualifying and 64 in the main draw for singles, and 32 in the main draw for doubles. Ten singles players and four doubles team will qualify for NCAAs.

2024 ITA All-Americans Schedule:

Pre-Qualifying

Saturday, Sept. 21 – Singles R128, Doubles R32

Sunday, Sept. 22 – Singles R64, Singles Cons. R64, Singles R32, Doubles R16, Doubles Cons. R16

Qualifying

Monday, Sept. 23 – Singles R64, Doubles R32

Tuesday, Sept. 24 – Singles R32, Singles Cons. R32, Doubles R16, Doubles Cons. R16

Main Draw

Wednesday, Sept. 25 – Singles R64, Doubles R32

Thursday, Sept. 26 – Singes R32, Singles Cons. R32a, Doubles R16, Doubles Cons. R16

Friday, Sept. 27 – Singles R16, Singles QF, Singles Cons. R32b, Singles Cons. R16a, Doubles QF, Doubles Cons. QF

Saturday, Sept. 28 – Singles Semifinals, Singles Cons. R16b, Singles Cons. QF, Doubles Semifinals, Doubles Cons. Semifinals

Sunday, Sept. 29 – Singles Final, Singles Cons Semifinals, Doubles Final, Doubles Cons. Final

