Four Selected to All-ACC Academic Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech swimming and diving continued to bring home both athletic and academic awards when four were named to the 2020 All-ACC Academic Team, the conference announced Friday.

An industrial engineering major in her first year, Campbell worked to a perfect 4.0 grade-point average, while also earning ACC Swimmer of the Week honors in February.

Ferraro earned a 3.0 GPA in his third year majoring in chemical and biomolecular engineering. In addition to earning Dean’s List honors, the Altivole, Italy native turned in multiple top-five times in program history as well as helped the 200 medley relay team to third place at the ACC Championships. He qualified for three events at NCAA Championships en route to earning CSCAA All-American honors.

Ilgenfritz also worked to a perfect 4.0 GPA this fall in her final year getting her business administration degree. Alongside earning Dean’s List and Faculty Honors, the York, Pa. native also broke two of her own school records this season, earned CSCAA All-American honors, qualified for two NCAA Championships events as well as the U.S. Olympic Trials.

In his second year as a mechanical engineering major, Lim earned a 3.38 GPA to make the Dean’s List in 2019. In addition to multiple achievements this season, the Singapore native helped the 200 medley relay team to a bronze medal at ACC Championships.

The four selections mark the most on the All-ACC Academic Team since 2017.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Swimming & Diving, follow us on Twitter (@GTSwimDive), Instagram (@GTSwimDive), and Facebook (Georgia Tech Swimming & Diving) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.