Four Ranked Teams to Compete at Georgia Tech Invite

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swim and dive is set to host the Georgia Tech Invite this weekend, with action starting Friday, Nov. 22 and running through Sunday, Nov. 24.

Among teams competing this weekend are Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida State and Michigan. All four men’s teams are ranked, with Tech coming in at No. 19, Auburn ranked No. 15, Florida State No. 24 and Michigan No. 17.

The Tech men’s squad is 3-0 in dual meets this season. Michigan is 2-0, Auburn is 1-1 and Florida State is 0-4.

On the women’s side, Michigan comes in at No. 11 and Auburn is ranked No. 18, while Florida State is receiving votes.

Michigan is 3-0 on the year, while Auburn is 2-0.

Action will begin with prelims every day at 10 a.m., with finals beginning at 5 p.m. Live results can be found in the Meet Mobile app and the meet will be streamed on ACCNX.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTswimdive), Instagram (GTswimdive), Facebook (Georgia Tech Swim and Dive) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com