Four Players Named to Volleyball All-ACC Academic Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball sophomores Mariana Brambilla , Mikaila Dowd and Kayla Kaiser , and freshman Julia Bergmann were named to the All-ACC Academic Team as announced by the league office on Wednesday morning. It’s the first time the Yellow Jackets have had four all-ACC academic honorees since 2016.

Brambilla, who also earned all-ACC academic honors in 2018, earned first-team all-ACC honors, was named to the AVCA all-region first team this season, and was named NIVC tournament MVP. The outside hitter from Porto Alegre, Brazil, performed consistently during conference play and was critical to Tech’s final 13-1 run to finish the regular season.

Dowd, earning all-ACC academic honors for the second time, also earned her second-straight second team all-ACC selection this season. A preseason all-ACC selection, Dowd was named to the Hyatt Regency Invitational all-tournament team.

Kaiser was tabbed second team all-ACC this season, her first conference honors. She posted a career-high 16 kills against Arizona State on her way to being named to the OU Nike Invitational all-tournament team.

Bergmann earned Freshman of the Year, first team all-ACC honors and an all-freshman team selection, as well as AVCA Region Freshman of the Year and East Coast Region first-team honors. The native of Munich, Germany, was tabbed ACC Freshman of the Week twice during the regular season (Oct. 14 and Nov. 25). She was also named to the NIVC all-tournament team.

