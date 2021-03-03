Four Jackets Qualify for NCAA Indoor Championships

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nicole Fegans, Andrew Kent, Olivia Moore and Cameron O’Neal were announced as participants listed to compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships. The championships, hosted by the University of Arkansas, will be held March 11-13 at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. This is a closed event and fans will not be allowed in attendance.

The complete list of participants is available here.

Fegans and Kent each qualified in the 3000m run. Moore will represent the Jackets in the women’s pole vault, while O’Neal looks to take on the men’s long jump.

This is the second consecutive time in Fegans’ collegiate career that she has reached nationals in the indoor 3000m. Kent, Moore and O’Neal will all lace it up at indoor nationals for the first time in their careers.

Live championship coverage will be streamed on ESPN3. Additional details on times of the live ESPN3 coverage will be forthcoming. A re-air of the championship will take place starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, March 14 on ESPNU.

