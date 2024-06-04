Four Jackets Named Academic All-District

THE FLATS – Recognized as part of the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performance on the field and in the classroom, Georgia Tech baseball featured four student-athletes on the 2024 Academic All-District Team, the College Sports Communicators announced Tuesday.

To be named academic all-district, a student-athlete must maintain a career GPA of 3.5 or higher, while holding on-field status as a starter or important reserve. The four Yellow Jackets selected mark the second-straight year Tech has had four or more all-district members. Tech earned multiple selections for the fifth time since 2012 (2012, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024) and the sixth time overall since 1979.

Academic all-district honorees advance to the academic all-American ballot. First-, second- and third-team (when selected) academic all-America selections will be announced in June.

