Five Jackets Make 2024 Opening Day Rosters

THE FLATS — Georgia Tech baseball will be well-represented on Thursday as it features five #ProJackets on Opening Day rosters to start the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season.

Representing the White and Gold to start the year will be:

Joey Bart (San Francisco Giants)

(San Francisco Giants) Charlie Blackmon (Colorado Rockies)

(Colorado Rockies) Xzavion Curry (Cleveland Guardians)

(Cleveland Guardians) Buck Farmer (Cincinnati Reds)

(Cincinnati Reds) Kyle McCann (Oakland A’s)

Bart appeared in 30 games last year for San Francisco as he continued to work on his game at the plate, hitting just .207 in 87 at-bats.

But the 27-year-old catcher was sensational during Spring Training, hitting .414 with an OPS of .974 in 29 at-bats as he looks to carry momentum into the 2024 season.

Colorado veteran Blackmon is beginning his 14th season and is looking to get back himself and the team back to winning ways after several tough-luck injuries last season.

For his career, Blackmon is hitting .296 with 215 home runs and an .840 OPS. During Spring Training, “Chuck Nazty” hit a blistering .383 with two home runs.

Starting his second full-fledged season in the Major Leagues, Curry is looking to capitalize on a stellar 2023 season where he made 41 appearances for a 4.07 ERA, filling a variety of roles well for Cleveland.

Curry could be the next man up to enter the starting rotation, but after he was the latest Guardian to catch an illness, he may not be ready to start right away as he ramps back up.

Farmer returns to the Reds’ bullpen on a one-year, $2.25 million deal after being one of Cincinnati’s most durable relievers in 2023. In 71 appearances last season, Farmer posted a 4-5 record with a 4.20 ERA and three saves.

He tied for fifth in the National League in appearances in his 10th season in the Major Leagues.

McCann makes the Athletics’ Opening Day roster after a terrific spring, hitting two home runs for five RBI with an OPS of .875. He awaits his Big League debut as Oakland’s backup catcher.

Last summer, McCann turned heads with Triple-A Las Vegas.

AWAITING THE CALL

A number of #ProJackets will be looking to make their Major League debut in 2024, in addition to Amos Willingham, who will look to return after 18 outings for the Nationals during the 2023 season.

Yellow Jackets starting the 2024 season in Triple-A: