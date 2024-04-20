Four Jackets Lead Tech In Day One of GT Invite

THE FLATS – In day one of the Georgia Tech Invitational, the Georgia Tech track and field teams shined, with four first place performances

Eric Singleton Jr and Kenzi Walls recorded best performances for the Jackets today. In the men’s 100-meter dash, Singleton ran a time of 10.32. Walls ran a time of 16:58.37 in the women’s 5000-meter event.

Both Helena Lindsay and John Higinbotham earned first place times in the 3000-meter steeplechase. Lindsay ran a time of 10:10.55 and Higinbotham made his steeplechase debut, finishing with a time of 8:54.45.

In the women’s 100-meter hurdles, Anna Witherspoon recorded a second-place time of 13.57. In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, George Benjamin ran a time of 14.50.

Nick Nyman finished with a second place, personal best time of 3:42.56 in the men’s 1500-meter event. Myles Collins (3:46.91), Alexander Arrambide (3:47.14) and Chris Cherono (3:50.18) also competed in the men’s 1500 event, rounding out the top-15 finishes.

In the women’s 1500-meter event, five Jackets finished in the top-20. Mary Brady was the first Jacket to cross the finish line with a fifth-place time of 4:23.57. With a time of 4:27.62, Kate Jortberg finished in seventh place. Gracie Marston (4:29.28), Lottie Chappell (4:31.80) and Kayla Rose (4:32.73) rounded out the top-20 finishes for Tech.

In the women’s long jump, Ameia Wilson jumped a fourth-place mark of 6.28 (20-7 ¼). Jill Catton also competed today in the women’s long jump, ending the day with a mark of 5.95 (19-6 ¼).

UP NEXT

The Georgia Tech Invitational will resume tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. with the men’s triple jump. At 12:30 p.m., seniors from the 2024 class will be recognized.

