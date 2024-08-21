Fortner Announces Staff Promotions

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach Nell Fortner announced several staff promotions entering the 2024-25 season. LaSondra Barrett was promoted to recruiting coordinator, while Greg Callan was appointed to the role of assistant coach. Additionally, Brandon Brown joined the staff as a graduate manager.

Entering her third season as an assistant coach, Barrett will now also oversee all logistics of the program’s recruiting efforts. On the court, Barrett works primarily with the post players and helped the Yellow Jackets to a postseason bid in 2024, earning entry into the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT). She was also paramount in helping Georgia Tech land the No. 12-ranked 2024 recruiting class comprised of Dani Carnegie, Gabbie Grooms, Tianna Thompson and Chazadi ‘Chit-Chat’ Wright.

Barrett came to The Flats after spending three seasons at Houston. Prior to Houston, she held coaching stints at Louisiana Tech and Florida International. A native of Jackson, Miss., Barrett was an all-American at LSU and was selected in the first round of the 2012 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics.

Callan also begins his third season after joining the program in Sept. 2022 as the director of scouting and video operations. He was appointed assistant coach in July and will retain his duties as director of scouting and video operations. In his elevated role, Callan will have an on-court presence in practice and competition. Callan brought over eight years of video production experience to The Flats, including stints with USA Basketball as video coordinator. In summer 2023, the NCAA Division I Council changed its rules for coaching limits, adding two additional assistant coaches to men’s and women’s basketball.

Brown joins the staff as a graduate manager after spending last season at Oklahoma State in the same role with the women’s basketball program. While at OSU, Brown helped code game film, coordinated select travel logistics and oversaw the practice scout team while working on his master’s degree in leisure studies. Brown graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor’s of science degree in economics, and a minor in athletic leadership, in 2020. While a Tiger, he was a member of the women’s basketball scout team. After graduation, he joined the professional workforce, while also serving as a women’s basketball assistant coach at Pinewood Preparatory School.

