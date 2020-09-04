Former Jacket Chris Eubanks Advances to US Open Doubles Quarterfinals

US OPEN DOUBLES ROUND OF 16 RESULTS

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y.– Former Georgia Tech men’s tennis player Christopher Eubanks teamed up with Mackenzie McDonald to capture another doubles victory at the 2020 US Open during round of 16 play on Friday afternoon.

The pair took on the No. 50 ranked doubles player in Marcus Daniell and No. 41 ranked doubles player Philipp Oswald 7-6 (5), 6-3. It was a tight battle from the first serve as Eubanks/McDonald took the first set 7-6 (5).

Eubanks/McDonald came out firing during the start of the second set, taking 18 of the first 30 total points won. The former Jackets and McDonald earned four aces in the second set while also scoring 35 total points over Daniell/Oswald’s 22.

Throughout the match Eubanks/McDonald had a first serve in percentage of 69% (44/64), along with an 80% (35/44) win percentage on the first serve. The duo outscored Daniell/Oswald 69-60 in total points won throughout the match.

Eubanks and McDonald will return to the court on Monday, Sept. 7 for the double’s quarterfinals at 11 a.m. (EDT).

