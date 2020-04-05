Uni Combo Final

Open search form
THE FLATS — The final is set for the 2019 Georgia Tech Football Uni Combo of The Year vote, presented by EarthLink. Fans can vote for their favorite Yellow Jackets’ uniform combination of the 2019 season beginning on Sunday at Georgia Tech football’s official Twitter (@GeorgiaTechFB) and Facebook (/GTFootball) accounts.

Following last week’s semifinals, the last two combos standing are:

  • Gold helmets, white jerseys with gold numerals, gold pants – worn for Game 1 at Clemson (Photo Gallery)
  • White helmets, white jerseys with gold numerals, gold pants – worn for Game 9 at Virginia (Photo Gallery)

