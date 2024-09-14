Jackets Demolish VMI, 59-7

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech rolled up 572 yards of total offense and scored its most points in nearly six years on Saturday afternoon when the Yellow Jackets routed VMI, 59-7, at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

With the win, Georgia Tech moved to 3-1 on the season, good for its best start since 2017. The Jackets scored their most points in a game since a 66-31 win over Louisville, their opponent next week, on Oct. 5, 2018.

After a punt on their opening offensive series, the Yellow Jackets scored on nine of 11 possessions, reaching the end zone on eight of those. Tech made 30 first downs in the game to just five for VMI, setting a program record with the plus-25 first-down margin. Four of the Keydets’ five first downs came on their lone scoring drive of the game in the fourth quarter.

Tech built a 38-0 halftime lead behind quarterback Haynes King, who completed 17-of-22 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns in just one half of action, and extended its lead to 52-0 at the end of three periods before the Keydets were able to get on the scoreboard. The final two quarters of the game were shortened to 10 minutes each due to a halftime agreement between Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and his VMI counterpart, Danny Rocco.

Backup QBs Zach Pyron and Aaron Philo saw action and combined to go 6-of-10 for 107 yards and one score as the Yellow Jackets accumulated 382 yards through the air. Pyron was also integral in the Jackets’ 38-point first half, as he came on to score on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs.

Twelve Tech receivers caught passes, led by Eric Singleton, Jr., with five receptions for 102 yards (the second 100-yard game of his young career), Malik Rutherford with four for 50 yards and Chase Lane with two for 54 yards.

Nine players accounted for the Jackets’ 190 yards on the ground, led by true freshman Trelain Maddox, who gained 53 yards and scored a touchdown in his collegiate debut.

Defensively, VMI’s seven points were the fewest scored against Tech since the Yellow Jackets’ 41-0 win over Alcorn State to open the 2018 season. The Keydets (0-3) netted just 12 yards on the ground and 104 overall, averaging 2.2 yards on 47 plays.

Georgia Tech (1-1 in ACC play) returns to Atlantic Coast Conference play next Saturday when it visits No. 19/21 Louisville (2-0, 0-0 ACC) for a pivotal league matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Louisville’s L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN or ESPN2.