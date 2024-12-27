Jackets' Comeback Falls Short in Birmingham Bowl Defeat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Georgia Tech nearly caught lighting in a bottle after close to an hour-long weather delay in Friday’s Birmingham Bowl, as the Yellow Jackets nearly battled all the way back from a 22-point deficit, but fell just short in a 35-27 loss to Vanderbilt at Protective Stadium.

Trailing 35-13 with 7:17 to go in the game, both teams were sent to their locker rooms and the stands were cleared of fans due to lightning in the vicinity. Just four plays after play resumed, running back Jamal Haynes caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Haynes King to cut the deficit to 35-20 with 5:03 remaining on the clock.

Georgia Tech did not recover the ensuing onside kick, but Tech’s defense, which held Vanderbilt to 306 yards of total offense, forced a three-and-out and the Yellow Jackets got the ball back on their own 17 yard line with 4:06 to go.

The Jackets then engineered an 11-play, 83-yard touchdown drive in just 2 minutes and 36 seconds, capped by a 2-yard touchdown toss from King to Bailey Stockton, which pulled Tech within a single score at 35-27.

However, another unsuccessful onside kick attempt gave Vanderbilt the ball back with 1:30 to go in the game and with the Jackets having only one timeout remaining, the Commodores were able to kneel out the clock and hold on for the win.

Georgia Tech outgained Vandy by a 394-306 margin, but was uncharacteristically penalized 10 times for 100 yards (Tech entered the game ranked No. 10 nationally in fewest penalty yards per game at 38.6). The Yellow Jackets, which came into the game tied for second nationally with just eight turnovers on the season, also uncharacteristically turned the ball over twice on back-to-back possessions in the second half, which led to 14 Vandy points – the most the Jackets have surrendered all season.

Haynes led Georgia Tech with 168 yards from scrimmage – 136 rushing and 32 receiving. The 100-yard rushing game was his third of the season, seventh in his career and second in as many bowl games (he had 128 in last year’s Gasparilla Bowl win over UCF). King completed 25-of-33 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns and Abdul Janneh, Jr. led 11 different Jackets with receptions with three catches for 34 yards.

Defensive backs LaMiles Brooks and Zachary Tobe had seven tackles apiece to lead a Georgia Tech defense that barely allowed 300 yards despite being without four starters from the regular season.

Georgia Tech finished the season at 7-6, giving the Yellow Jackets back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2013 and 2014.