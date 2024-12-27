Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

PHOTOS: Football vs. Vanderbilt (2024 Birmingham Bowl)

Danny Karnik and Glenn Ingram photos

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED GALLERIES

PHOTOS: Football vs. Vanderbilt (2024 Birmingham Bowl)
December 25, 2024 PHOTOS: Birmingham Bowl - Day 3

Jackets visit veterans in the Birmingham VA Hospital & emerge victorious in bowling challenge

PHOTOS: Birmingham Bowl - Day 3
PHOTOS: Football vs. Vanderbilt (2024 Birmingham Bowl)
December 24, 2024 PHOTOS: Birmingham Bowl - Day 2

Jackets hold first practice in Birmingham, plus visit Topgolf and enjoy Korean BBQ dinner

PHOTOS: Birmingham Bowl - Day 2
PHOTOS: Football vs. Vanderbilt (2024 Birmingham Bowl)
December 23, 2024 PHOTOS: Birmingham Bowl - Day 1

Yellow Jackets arrive in Alabama, enjoy dinner and hypnosis at Stardome Comedy Club

PHOTOS: Birmingham Bowl - Day 1
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets