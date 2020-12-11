Football Finale at Miami (Fla.) Canceled

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s regular-season finale at Miami (Fla.), scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, has been canceled, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Friday.

“This afternoon, we informed Miami and the ACC that based on today’s medical report from chief medical officer Dr. Angelo Galante, it would not be in the best interests of our student-athletes for us to attempt to play a game next Saturday,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said.

“As always, the health and safety of our student-athletes is our top priority,” Stansbury continued. “We felt that it was only right to let Miami and the ACC know as early as possible, and we appreciate their understanding.”

With the cancellation, Georgia Tech’s regular season concluded with Thursday night’s game versus Pitt. Should the opportunity to accept an invitation to a bowl game arise, Georgia Tech will determine at that time if the health and safety of its student-athletes will allow the team to participate.