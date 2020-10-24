Miscues Doom Jackets at BC

Final Stats (.pdf) | Final Stats (.html) | Postgame Notes | Multimedia | Photo Gallery

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Sophomore wide receiver Ahmarean Brown scored two touchdowns and true freshman quarterback Jeff Sims accounted for three scores and 218 yards of total offense, but it wasn’t enough for Georgia Tech to overcome three turnovers and 10 penalties in a 48-27 loss at Boston College on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Tech’s three turnovers led directly to the losing margin of 21 points, while key penalties erased a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by true freshman Jahmyr Gibbs and extended two Boston College touchdown drives.

Due in large part to a pair of fumbles deep in its own territory – the second of which was returned 33 yards for a touchdown – Tech (2-4, 2-3 ACC) fell into a 24-0 hole less than 18 minutes into the game. The Yellow Jackets outscored BC (4-2, 3-2 ACC) 27-24 the rest of the way, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome.

Sims completed 12-of-18 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns and ran 12 times for a team-high 47 yards and another score. He had an impressive passer rating hovering around 200 for much of the game before he was lifted early in the fourth quarter after taking several hits throughout the game.

Brown scored on a 32-yard reception in the second quarter and a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter. The touchdown catch was his first of the year but the eighth of his 18-game career, which leads all current Yellow Jackets. With the rushing touchdown, the first of his collegiate career, he has now passed for, run for and caught a touchdown this season.

Junior linebacker Quez Jackson led all tacklers with nine.

Georgia Tech returns to action next Saturday (Oct. 31) when it hosts No. 3-ranked Notre Dame at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ABC.