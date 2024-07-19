Georgia Tech-Notre Dame Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Monday

THE FLATS – Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech football’s highly anticipated home game versus Notre Dame on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium go on sale to the general public on Monday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online through Ramblinwreck.com or by phone at 888-TECH-TIX.

Single-game ticket inventory is limited for the showdown between the Yellow Jackets and Fighting Irish. It is the fourth in a series of six annual home games that Tech is scheduled to play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium – the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, MLS’s Atlanta United, Super Bowl LIII, the 2018 and 2025 College Football Playoff national championship games and the 2026 World Cup – through 2026. It marks Notre Dame’s first non-Covid-19-affected visit to Atlanta since Georgia Tech hosted the Irish in 2006.

Due to the limited single-game inventory, the most cost-effective option to secure tickets for the GT-ND matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium remains through the purchase of 2024 Georgia Tech season tickets or a three-game mini-plan.

2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKET OPTIONS

Season Tickets

2024 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns against Duke, NC State and Miami (Fla.) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Tech’s highly anticipated matchup with Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Season ticket packages begin at just $225. Click HERE to become a season ticket member today.

Three-Game Mini-Plans

Three-game mini-ticket plans to catch the exciting action of Georgia Tech football in 2024 are on sale now. Mini-plans include a ticket to the Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated showdown versus Notre Dame on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Sept. 14 Military Appreciation Day home game versus VMI and the choice of either the Oct. 5 ACC matchup versus Duke or the Nov. 21 primetime ACC battle against NC State. Click HERE to purchase a three-game mini-plan.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s five home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Aug. 31 vs. Georgia State, Sept. 14 vs. VMI, Oct. 5 vs. Duke, Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Georgia Tech finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC), and claimed its first bowl win in seven seasons with a 30-17 victory over UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The Yellow Jackets return 17 starters, including all-ACC honorees DL Zeek Biggers, OL Joe Fusile, RB Jamal Haynes, QB Haynes King, WR Eric Singleton, Jr. and OL Jordan Williams.