FloSports to Stream Tech Basketball Games in Spain

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s games in its upcoming summer excursion to Spain will be streamed live by FloSports. The Yellow Jackets will play four games against different Spanish select teams, two in Barcelona and two in Madrid.

FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, has partnered with Complete Sports Management to provide live and on-demand coverage of six Division I men’s basketball teams’ foreign tours in three different countries on FloHoops.com, including Georgetown, Syracuse, Seton Hall, Washington and Xavier, as well as Tech.

Once every four years schools can take a foreign tour, which provides student-athletes with the opportunity to learn more about other countries and traditions, visit historical sights, and play against foreign athletes. Each school will play three to four games over 13 days in August.

Coverage of the tours starts August 8 and will continue through August 20. The complete schedule of games, including links to all four Tech broadcasts, can be found here. A subscription, which costs $12.50 per month, is required to view live events.

The Yellow Jackets depart Atlanta Thursday evening and arrive in Barcelona Friday morning (local time). The team sill spend three days in Barcelona, then three days in Madrid, with a travel day in between. The team returns to Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 16.

Georgia Tech Schedule of Games

