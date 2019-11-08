Flex Packs on Sale for Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball

In the first two months of the season, Tech will host Elon (Nov. 11), Arkansas (Nov. 25), Bethune-Cookman (Dec. 1), Nebraska (Dec. 4), Syracuse (Dec. 7) and Ball State (Dec. 18). ACC games available in the Flex Pack include Notre Dame (Jan. 15), defending national champion Virginia (Jan. 18), NC State (Jan. 25), Virginia Tech (Feb. 4), Louisville (Feb. 12), Clemson (Feb. 25), Miami (Feb. 29) and Pittsburgh (March 4).

With the Yellow Jackets’ home opener against Elon set for 7:30 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion, fans can now pick any four games on the home schedule, with the exception of Duke on Jan. 8, and purchase a package including those games. The Duke game is available only via the full season ticket package, the 10-game ACC Pack or the Stinger Mobile Pass.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its fourth year under head coach Josh Pastner. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.

Season tickets for men’s basketball can be purchased here.