Five Yellow Jackets Qualify for NCAA Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swim and dive will send five Yellow Jackets to the 2025 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, as the NCAA announced all qualifiers this week.

The NCAA Women’s Championship will take place March 19-22, with the men’s starting March 26 and lasting through March 29. Both events will be held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash.

Four from the men’s squad punched their ticket to Federal Way, with three Yellow Jackets making repeat appearances.

Senior Mert Kilavuz is heading to NCAA’s for the fourth time in his career and will compete in the 1650 freestyle. Berke Saka is also making his fifth appearance at NCAA’s and is set to compete in the 200 IM and 200 back. Freshman Uros Zivanovic is set for his first NCAA appearance and will compete in the 100 breast.

On the boards, Max Fowler is gearing up for his second NCAA Championships, with the sophomore competing in the 1-meter and 3-meter event.

Anna Bradescu is the lone Yellow Jacket from the women’s squad and is heading to her fifth NCAA Championships, this time competing on that platform.

Additionally, the men’s team recorded an A cut in the 200 medley relay and will bring Leandro Odorici, Antonio Romero and David Gapinski as relay alternates. In addition to the 200 medley, the team will be eligible to compete in the 200 free relay, 400 free relay and 400 medley relay, for which they recorded B cut times in this season.

Prelims and finals of the NCAA Championships will be streamed on ESPN+.

Full Steam Ahead

