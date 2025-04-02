Five Yellow Jackets Named CSCAA All-Americans

THE FLATS – After a successful four days at the NCAA Men’s Championships in Federal Way, Wash., five Yellow Jackets have been named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) All-Americans, the organization announced earlier this week.

Sophomore diver Max Fowler earned first team honors after a sixth-place finish in the 1-meter event and second team honors with a 12th place finish in the 3-meter event.

Additionally, the relay team of Leandro Odorici, Antonio Romero, Berke Saka and Uros Zivanovic earned second team honors following their 14th place finish in the 200 medley relay. The 14th-place finish is the highest relay finish for Tech in program history.

To be named a CSCAA All-American, relays & individuals must score in the top eight to earn first-team honors while those who finish ninth through sixteenth earn second-team honors.