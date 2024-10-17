Five Yellow Jackets Advance at ITA Southeast Regionals

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis finished day two of action at ITA Southeast Regionals in Athens, Ga., with 11 total wins across multiple rounds of singles and doubles.

Thursday’s action started with main draw singles round of 64, where six of seven Yellow Jackets got wins and advanced to the round of 32. From there, three advanced to the round of 16. In addition, two doubles duos also advanced to the round of 16, marking five total Jackets in the next round.

Newcomer Christophe Clement opened the day with a come from behind win over Miami’s Leonardo Dal Boni, dropping the first set 4-6, before battling back and winning set two 7-5 and set three 6-3. In the round of 32, Clement was victorious again, getting a straight set win over Stetson’s Xavier Sarda Marti, winning 6-0, 6-2. Clement is set to face Georgia’s Thomas Paulsell, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, Friday in the round of 16.

Krish Arora dropped just one set in his match in the round of 62, defeating Luce Miremont of FAU 6-1, 6-0. In the round of 32, Arora fell to Martin Katz of Miami, losing 2-6, 4-6.

Gabriele Brancatelli battled in three sets against Bruno Vietri from North Florida, with the Yellow Jacket getting the 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4 win. Brancatelli went on to lose his match in the round of 32, with Tanapatt Nirundorn from Florida beating the Yellow Jacket 6-3, 6-4.

Gianluca Carlini got a win in straight sets over Segundo Goity Zapico (FAU) 6-3, 6-4, before winning again in the round of 32, defeating Niels Ratiu from UGA 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

Richard Biagiotti also won both of his matches on Thursday, getting two straight sets wins. He started the day defeating John Bernard (FAU) 6-1, 6-1, before downing Alex Bulte of FSU 6-1, 6-4.

Carlini and Biagiotti will face off in the round of 16 Friday morning.

Newcomer Nate Bonetto opened action in the tournament with a 62, 6-3 win over Simon Myslivec, before falling to Jeremy Jin (Florida) in three sets, 6-7 (6-8), 7-5, 6-4.

Rohan Sachdev dropped his match in the main draw, falling to Mehdi Benchakroun, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6. Sachdev also dropped his consolation match, falling to Mehdi Sadaoui 7-6 (7-1), 6-3.

In doubles play, the Yellow Jacket duo of Bonetto and Carlini got another win to advance them to the round of 16, defeating Francisco Llanes/Hugo Car (USF) 8-2.

Clement and Arora got their second win of the tournament, defeating Central Florida’s Santiago Giamichelle and Emilio Sanchez 8-4 to advance to the round of 16 on Friday.

Doubles partners Biagiotti and Brancatelli lost their first matchup in the tournament, falling 4-8 to the Kennesaw State duo of Kyvan Rietkerk and Mikolaj Lis.

ITA Southeast Regionals Day 2 Results:

Singles Main Draw

R64: Christophe Clement (GT) def. Leonardo Dal Boni (Miami) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

R64: Krish Arora (GT) def. Luca Miremont (FAU) 6-1, 6-0

R64: Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Segundo Goity Zapico (FAU) 6-3, 6-4

R64: Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. John Bernard (FAU) 6-1, 6-1

R64: Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) def. Bruno Vietri (UNF) 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4

R64: Nate Bonetto (GT) def. Simon Myslivec (FAU) 6-2, 6-3

R64: Mehdi Benchakroun (UCF) def. Rohan Sachdev (GT) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

R32: Christophe Clement (GT) def. Xavier Sarda Marti (Stetson) 6-0, 6-2

R32: Martin Katz (Miami) def. Krish Arora (GT) 6-2, 6-4

R32: Tanapatt Nirundorn (Florida) def. Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) 6-3, 6-4

R32: Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Niels Ratiu (UGA) 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

R32: Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Alex Bulte (FSU) 6-1, 6-4

R32: Jeremy Jin (Florida) def. Nate Bonetto (GT) 6-7 (6-8), 7-5, 6-4

Consolation: Medhi Sadaoui (Miami) def. Rohan Sachdev (GT) 7-6 (7-1), 6-3

Doubles Main Draw

R32: Christophe Clement/Krish Arora (GT) def. Santiago Giamichelle/Emilio Sanchez (UCF) 8-4

R32: Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Francisco Llanes/Hugo Car (USF) 8-2

R32: Mikolaj Lis/Kyvan Rietkerk (KSU) def. Gabriele Brancatelli/Richard Biagiotti (GT) 8-4

