Five Swimmers, Coach Hart to Represent Tech in Paris Olympics

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will be well-represented in the pool at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics as five Yellow Jackets will compete for their countries during the games.

Representing Tech will be rising senior Berke Saka (Turkey – 200M backstroke), Ariana Dirkzwager (Laos – 200M freestyle), recent alumnae Imane El Barodi (Morocco – 100M breaststroke), and incoming freshmen Ela Naz Ozdemir (Turkey – 4x200M freestyle relay) and Giovana Reis (Brazil – 4x400M Freestyle Relay). Saka will be returning to the Olympics after competing in the same event, in Tokyo, three summers ago. The other four Yellow Jackets will be making their Olympic debuts.

Toni M. And Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Coach Courtney Hart will also be on-hand for the event as Dirkzwager’s coach. It’ll mark the first time Hart will travel back to the Summer Games since she took home a pair of gold medals in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

The Paris Summer Olympics 2024 run from July 26-August 11 on NBC. The swimming events begin on July 27, with qualifying heats typically beginning at 5 a.m. ET and finals beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. All events will air on NBC, USA Network, E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms.