Five Named to CSCAA All-America Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Georgia Tech swimming and diving was prominently represented as the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) selected five Yellow Jackets to its All-American teams for the 2019-20 season. The men’s team was represented by Kyle Barone, Christian Ferraro and Caio Pumputis, while the women’s team was represented by Emily Ilgenfritz and Camryn Hidalgo. “I’m incredibly proud of what these student-athletes accomplished this season, despite unfortunately not being able to compete at the NCAA Championships,” said Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving head coach Courtney Shealy Hart. “I’m glad the CSCAA decided to honor qualifiers for all the training and all of the hard work that goes into making Nationals. These five certainly deserve it.”

KYLE BARONE Barone hit his stride during championships season, finishing fourth in the 100 back at the ACC Championships with the second-fastest time in program history at 45.77. The Cornelius, N.C. native qualified for NCAA Championships in two individual events in the 100 back and 100 fly after turning in another top-2 program time in the 100 fly during ACCs (46.25). Alongside Ferraro, Austin Daniel and Corben Miles, Barone also helped the 200 free relay team secure the program’s fastest time since 2015 and second fastest overall (1:18.15) before turning in the No. 2 time (1:24.95) in the 200 medley relay with Pumputis, Ferraro and Miles. In addition to his accomplishments in the pool, Barone was also named Dean’s List and earned Faculty Honors in 2019.

CHRISTIAN FERRARO Ferraro was called upon often at ACCs and rose to the challenge, competing in six events overall, making A finals in two. In just one season, the Altivole, Italy native turned in top-5 program times in both the 100 and 200 fly events as well as the 50, 100 and 500 free and the 200 breast. He qualified to compete in the 100 fly, 200 fly and 50 free at NCAAs. He finished sixth in the 200 fly at ACCs, turning in a time of 1:42.66, while also helping the men to the second-fastest 200 medley relay time (1:24.95) in program history in Greensboro alongside Barone, Pumputis and Miles. They also turned in Tech’s second-fastest time in the 200 free relay (1:18.15) with Barone, Daniel and Miles. In addition to his swimming accomplishments, Ferraro also earned back-to-back Dean’s List honors in 2019.

CAMRYN HIDALGO Hidalgo fought to be the story of the ACC Championships when she kicked off championships season by becoming an ACC Champion on the 1-meter. In addition to her gold medal, the Mission Viejo, Calif. native also took home the silver medal at ACCs on the platform to make her just the second diver in the women’s program history to take home multiple medals (Stephanie England – 2008). Not finished yet, Hidalgo went on to sweep NCAA qualification on all three boards at Zones to become just the third Yellow Jacket on the women’s team to accomplish the feat and the fifth diver overall to cement her place in the Georgia Tech annals. At Zones, she finished sixth on 1-meter and eighth on 3-meter and third on platform – which also earned her an Olympic Trials cut.

EMILY ILGENFRITZ Ilgenfritz continued her steady pace of excellence in her senior campaign as she finished in the top 15 in the 500 and 1650 free at ACCs to be invited to Nationals to compete in those two events. The distance swimmer from York, Pa. broke two of her own school records again this season, turning in a 4:41.64 in the 500 free and 9:52.52 in the 1000 free. She also worked hard to set new personal records in the 200 and 1650 free events. In addition to her achievements athletically, Ilgenfritz was also named Dean’s List and earn Faculty Honors in 2019, sporting a 4.0 grade-point average in the Fall.

CAIO PUMPUTIS Pumputis was no worse for wear as he entered his junior year, putting up top-10 times on the season in the 200 free, 200 back, 100 and 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 and 400 IM and 200, 400 and 800 free relays, as well as 200 and 400 medley relays. He turned in two stellar NCAA B qualifying times in the 200 breast (1:53.88) at Georgia Tech’s Invite in the fall and a 1:43.13 in the 200 IM at ACCs. While at ACCs, took silver in the 200 IM (1:43.13) as well as helped the 200 medley relay team take bronze (1:24.95) alongside Barone, Ferraro and Miles. The Sao Paulo, Brazil native qualified at NCAAs in the 200 IM and 200 breast, but was also slated to swim the 100 breast. Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org. For the latest information on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Swimming & Diving, follow us on Twitter (@GTSwimDive), Instagram (@GTSwimDive), and Facebook (Georgia Tech Swimming & Diving) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.