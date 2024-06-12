Five Jackets Named Preseason All-ACC by Phil Steele

Singleton Jr. is a second-team selection, with King, Haynes and Williams all on the third team and Birr on the fourth team.

THE FLATS – Five Georgia Tech football student-athletes – WR Eric Singleton Jr. (Douglasville, Ga./Alexander H.S.), QB Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.), RB Jamal Haynes (Loganville, Ga./Grayson H.S.), OL Jordan Williams (Gainesville, Ga./Gainesville H.S.) and PK Aidan Birr (Kennedale, Texas/Kennedale H.S.) – have been named to Phil Steele College Football Magazine’s 2024 preseason all-Atlantic Coast Conference team. Phil Steele’s preseason all-conference teams are the first major preseason honors of the 2024 college football season.

Singleton Jr. was a freshman all-American and honorable mention all-ACC selection after ranking fourth nationally among all freshmen in both receiving yards (714) and touchdown receptions (6) as a true freshman last season.

In his first season as a Yellow Jacket in 2023, King was one of only two Power Five conference players with at least 2,800 passing yards (2,842), 25 touchdown passes (27), 700 rushing yards (737) and 10 touchdown runs (10), joining Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jayden Daniels of LSU.

After making the move from wide receiver to running back during the 2023 offseason, Haynes became Tech’s first 1,000-yard rusher in five years with 1,059 yards on the ground, which ranked fifth in the ACC, 39th nationally and was the 15th-most in Georgia Tech history.

Helping pave the way for Singleton, King and Haynes, Williams was an anchor of an offensive line that led the Yellow Jackets to top-15 national rankings in both rushing offense (203.8 ypg – 12th nationally) and fewest sacks allowed (1.15 pg – 15th nationally). Behind Williams and the Jackets’ offensive front, Tech led the ACC in both categories.

Another 2023 freshman all-American, Birr made 17-of-19 field goals as a redshirt freshman last season, good for a .895 field goal percentage that ranked ninth nationally.

Georgia Tech opens the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 24 versus ACC rival Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will be televised live in the United States on ESPN. Official Georgia Tech travel packages remain available at gt2ireland.com.

