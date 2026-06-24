First Saturday on The Flats Returns on August 8

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech celebrates the beginning of the highly anticipated 2026 football season on Saturday, Aug. 8 when it hosts its annual First Saturday on The Flats, powered by Georgia Power, at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The event runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with exclusive early admission for 2026 football season ticket members and members of The Tech Way beginning at 10 a.m.

First Saturday on The Flats gives Georgia Tech fans the opportunity to meet their favorite Yellow Jackets ahead of the 2026 season. The event will include a wide variety of entertaining activities for the whole family, including a DJ, tailgate games and interactive experiences right on Hyundai Field. A liability waiver is required to participate in tailgate games and interactive experiences – fans can fill out the liability waiver in advance by clicking HERE.

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and Tech football student-athletes will sign autographs for fans in attendance from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Additional details, including parking, will be finalized and announced at a later date.

Let us know if you’re planning to attend First Saturday on The Flats by clicking HERE (RSVP not required for admission).

2026 Georgia Tech Football Season Tickets

2026 Georgia Tech football season ticket members will gain early admission to First Saturday on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated seven-game home schedule at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field begins with massive non-conference tilts against Colorado (Thursday, Sept. 3 – 8 p.m.) and Tennessee (Sept. 12 – 7 p.m.) and also includes ACC battles against defending conference champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

With one of the most attractive home schedules in school history, coming on the heels of back-to-back sellout crowds to close out the 2025 campaign, the only way to guarantee seats at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2026 is by being a season ticket member. To become a season ticket member, click HERE.

To purchase season tickets to be donated to local heroes as part of Georgia Tech’s Military and Heroes Appreciation program, click HERE.

One limited-edition Buzz/Ramblin’ Reck bobblehead will be gifted to each season ticket account.

Exclusive Benefits for Members of The Tech Way

All current and new members of The Tech Way at the silver, gold, diamond and platinum levels are eligible for early admission to First Saturday on The Flats. Click HERE to join today.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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