First Road Contest of the Season Postponed

THE FLATS – Due to inclement weather, tomorrow’s softball game at Kennesaw State has been postponed to a later date. Future schedule updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GaTechSoftball on X.

Georgia Tech softball will prepare to travel to Starkville, Miss. to compete in the Snowman Tournament Feb. 14-16 against Bradley (once), North Texas (once), Southern Illinois (once), and Mississippi State (once).

Storylines

Tech softball began the season going 4-1 in the 26 th annual Buzz Classic Tournament at Mewborn Field.

annual Buzz Classic Tournament at Mewborn Field. The Yellow Jackets won three of their four wins in walk off fashion (1-0 vs. Belmont, Feb. 7; 3-2 vs. WKU, Feb. 8; 2-1 vs. EKU, Feb. 8)

Transfer Addison Leschber hits Tech’s first homerun of the season to tie Saturday’s game against EKU before Edgmon’s single to right center secured the win.

Third baseman Gracyn Tucker slammed her first homerun of the season over the left field wall to give Tech a 3-1 lead against the Hilltoppers.

Tucker joins Jayden Gailey, Grace Connelly, and Eliana Gottlieb in the multi-hit game club with her three hits against WKU.

Jayden Gailey leads the Jackets’ offense with a .400 batting average, three runs, six hits, two doubles, and two RBI.

Tucker and Gailey both also have recorded one multi-RBI game respectively after opening weekend.

The Yellow Jackets pitching staff shared the love at the Buzz Classic with seven Jackets seeing time in the circle.

Sophia Voyles led the pitchers with eight strikeouts in 11.0 innings pitched.

Sophomore Makayla Coffield made three appearances in the circle over the weekend and came in clutch for the Jackets, recording six strikeouts across 6.0 innings pitch. Coffield begins the season with a 0.00 ERA and a 2-0 record.

Freshman Camden Anders made her first career start at the Buzz Classic against WKU on Sunday and recorded three strikeouts in her 2.1 innings pitched while freshman Maddie Furniss made her first appearance against WKU on Saturday, pitching 1.1 innings.

Full Steam Ahead

