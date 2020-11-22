Firm Dates Set for Georgia Tech’s ACC Games

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech has received firm dates for all of its Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball games for the 2020-21 season. Midweek conference games, as well as those on the final week of the regular season, were originally announced with flex dates.

The Yellow Jackets open their conference schedule Tuesday, Dec. 15, on the road against defending ACC champion Florida State, and play their first home league game Wednesday, Dec. 30, against North Carolina. After Tech’s Jan. 6 (a Wednesday) trip to Notre Dame, five of the Jackets’ final seven midweek conference games fall on a Tuesday. The regular season finale at Wake Forest will be Friday, March 5.

Tip times and TV for the remainder of the Tech schedule will be announced soon. All opponents, sites and dates are subject to change in accordance with health and safety guidelines.

Returning four starters from last year’s fifth-place ACC team, Georgia Tech has its most experienced and deepest roster yet under head coach Josh Pastner.

Leading scorer Michael Devoe, a 6-5 junior who averaged 14.6 points and connected on 44.2 percent of his three-point shots in ACC games, and 6-foot senior point guard Jose Alvarado, who led the Jackets in conference play at 16.1 points and 4.3 assists, return to form one of the top guard tandems in the league and the nation. Also back are 6-9 senior forward Moses Wright, one of conference’s most improved players a year ago, averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, and 6-7 senior wing Jordan Usher, who started 23 games after becoming eligible at mid-season and averaged 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds.