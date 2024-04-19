Finateri Pitches Tech to Run-Rule No. 10 UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Georgia Tech baseball supplied 13 runs of support behind a stellar start from RHP Aeden Finateri to run-rule No. 10 Virginia, 13-2, on Friday night at Disharoon Park.
The Yellow Jackets (23-13, 8-8 ACC) got a career-long 6.2 innings out of Finateri (5-1) as he scattered 12 hits for just one earned run against one of the top offenses in the country, while striking out eight and walking none. He’s just the third pitcher this season to record a quality start against Virginia, joining Wake Forest’s Chase Burns (March 16) and Wichita State’s Caden Favors (Feb. 23).
Behind him, RHP Ben King got a crucial out in the seventh and RHP Carson Ballard pitched the final eighth inning without allowing a hit to hold UVA to its lowest run total of the season.
At the plate, Tech scored in a variety of ways, stringing together timely hitting and sacrifice bunts to score six runs in the third inning before a Ryan Jaros RBI double kickstarted a six-run eighth inning that Cam Jones added the exclamation point with a grand slam.
Overall, Jones led with two hits and the four RBI, while Trey Yunger and Jaros also turned in multi-hit days. John Giesler, Matthew Ellis, Carson Kerce and Vahn Lackey all recorded RBI hits on the day with Giesler having a bases-clearing double in the third.
The 10th-ranked Cavaliers (29-10, 11-8 ACC) were led by Ethan Anderson, who went 2-for-4 with a double. LHP Evan Blanco (4-2) took just his second loss of the season, allowing six runs on seven hits in 5.0 innings.
Georgia Tech will continue its series on Saturday, April 20. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.
