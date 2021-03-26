Ferraro & ÜNLÜ Garner All-American Status at Day Three of NCAA's

Day Three Results

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech men’s swimmers Christian Ferraro & Batur ÜNLÜ collected all-American honorable mention status at day three of NCAA National Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Friday.

Ferraro broke the school record in the 100 fly twice in one day on his way to all-American honors. Ferraro clocked in at 45.56 during prelims, only to top that mark during consolation finals with a time of 45.34. This is the fourth time this season Ferraro has broken the 100 fly school record.

Ferraro’s 100 fly performances ended up as the second program record to fall at National Championships this year, as ÜNLÜ broke the 200 free record at day one during his portion of the 800 free relay.

ÜNLÜ earned honorable mention honors in the 200 free after placing ninth overall during consolation finals with a time of 1:32.60.

Senior Caio Pumputis finished 31st in the 100 breast prelims, touching the wall at 52.98. Junior Kyle Barone collected a 17th-place effort during 100 back prelims with a time of 46.00.

On the diving end of things sophomore Ruben Lechuga had a 25th-place showing in the 3m event prelims, scoring a total of 336.55 points. This is the second event that Lechuga has finished in the top-30 in the country in following his 30th-place (282.95) outing in the 1m event yesterday.

The 200 medley relay crew raced to a 17th-place finish at 1:24.35 backed by the efforts of Barone, Pumputis, Ferraro and senior Austin Daniel.

ESPN3 will provide digital broadcast coverage for preliminary and finals sessions each day through Saturday. Prelims start at 10 a.m., while finals are slotted to begin at 6 p.m. Additionally, ESPNU will air a two-hour show at 7 p.m. (EST), Tuesday, April 6. Live streaming links can be found here. More information regarding the 2021 National Championships can be found here.

