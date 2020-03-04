Fegans & Matthews Qualify for 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships

NCAA Press Release | Meet Info | Meet Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Junior long-distance runner Nicole Fegans and senior jumper Bria Matthews were both officially announced by the NCAA Div. I Track & Field and Cross-Country Committee as qualifiers for the 2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships late Tuesday evening.

The championships, hosted by the University of New Mexico, will be held March 13 and 14 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Fegans will race in the 3000m run, while Matthews is set to lace it up for the triple jump. Both events will take place on Saturday, March 14, with the triple jump slated for a 3:30 p.m. (MST)/5:30 p.m. (EST) start and the 3000m looking to begin at 6:25 p.m. (MST)/8:25 p.m. (MST).

ESPN3 will stream the championships live starting at 7:15 p.m. Eastern time March 13 and starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time March 14. A re-air of the championship will take place starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time Monday, March 16 on ESPNU.

Last week at the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships Fegans and Matthews each took home the gold in their respective events. Fegans set a new indoor school record in the 3000m run recording a blazing time of 9:06.92, while Matthews earned her third ACC triple jump title after hitting a mark of 13.42m.

The complete list of participants is available here. For more information regarding the Division I indoor track and field championships and to purchase tickets, log on to ncaa.com.

