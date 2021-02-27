Fegans & Kent Garner Conference Honors at Final Day of ACC Indoor Championships

CLEMSON, S.C. – Senior distance runners Nicole Fegans & Andrew Kent both collected second-team all-conference honors in the 3000m at the final day of the 2021 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday afternoon. The women’s & men’s programs both finished the last day of indoor conference championships in 11th-place on the team leaderboards.

The pair each produced fourth-place finishes as Fegans registered a season best time of 9:07.17 in the women’s 3000m championship race, while Kent clocked in at 7:59.50 in the men’s 3000m championship race. This is Fegans second consecutive year earning conference accolades in the 3000m, having won the ACC title last year. Kent garnered a spot on the All-ACC list for the second time this postseason, having captured first-team recognition in the 5000m on day one.

The 60m hurdle finals saw sophomore Anna Witherspoon (8.42) and junior Taylor Grimes (8.90) finish in seventh- and eighth-place, respectively. Witherspoons’ mark was good for a season best time. Senior Braeden Collins (8:16.86) and sophomore Zach Jaeger (8:20.86) each had personal best times recorded in the 3000m finals as well.

Kents’ 5000m showing and true freshman jumper Cameron O’Neals’ bronze 7.68m/25′ 2.5″ performance in the long jump served as the two first-team All-ACC earnings for the Tech men. Sophomore vaulter Olivia Moore was the Yellow Jacket women’s top finisher at conference as she cleared a school record height of 4.32m/14′ 2″ in the pole vault.

“I’m proud of our women,” said head women’s track & field coach Alan Drosky. “We had a lot of great efforts and results this weekend. We took advantage of some scoring opportunities, but missed on some others. In the events we had people in we performed really well. But we need to improve on the depth of our team as we move into outdoor season. However, before that, we hope to have our team represented at the NCAA Indoor Championships in two weeks.”

“I am proud of the way the guys fought this weekend,” head men’s track & field coach Grover Hinsdale added. “We had many PRs posted. Kent and O’Neal posted outstanding performances to reach All-ACC status. Now, we go through the waiting period to see who made it to the NCAA Championships. The remaining team members will be training for the start of the outdoor season in three weeks.”

The 2021 NCAA Division I Indoor National Championships are being held in Fayetteville, Ark., at the Randal Tyson Center on March 11-13. By the end of conference championship weekend all the dust will settle and indoor nationals qualifiers will be known. Tech is hopeful to receive multiple invites. The national indoor qualifying performance list can be found here.

