Fegans Breaks 19-Year Old 1500m School Record

Day One Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior women’s distance runner Nicole Fegans broke another school record as she raced to a 4:18.95 finish in the women’s 1500m race at the Crimson Tide Invitational at Sam Bailey Track and Field Stadium on Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets laced it up against host Alabama, Central Arkansas, Indiana State, Kennesaw State, UL-Lafayette, LSU, Memphis, Mississippi State, Samford, South Alabama, Southern Mississippi, Troy, Tulane and UAB (women).

Fegans beat out Nicole Campbell’s previous record time of 4:19.91 from 2002. She posted the 28th best mark in the country in that event. Fegans has PR’d at all three meets during the outdoor season, having also done so in the 5K at Raleigh Relays, an event she also set a new school record in, and the 800m at the Yellow Jacket Invitational.

Sophomore Claire Moritz (4:35.26) and junior Mary Kathryn Knott (4:36.64) also joined Fegans with personal best performances in the 1500m.

The men’s 15000m competition saw four Jackets place in the top-10, as senior Andrew Kent (3rd, 3:47.00), junior Braeden Collins (4th, 3:47.19), true freshman Alex Thomas (6th, 3:48.98) and sophomore Henrik Anderson (10th, 3:50.95) guided Tech. Kent, Collins and Thomas each PR’d as well.

The Yellow Jackets will be back for day two of the Invite tomorrow starting with the men’s 5K at 12:30 p.m. (EST).

