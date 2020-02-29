Fegans and Matthews Capture Gold to Close Out ACCs

Live Results SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Junior long-distance runner Nicole Fegans and senior jumper Bria Matthews both captured gold medals and First Team All-ACC honors in their respective events at the final day of the 2020 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday at the Loftus Sports Center. Fegans won the women’s 3000m run with a time of 9:06.92 to set a new personal record in that event. It was a close battle between Fegans and Duke’s Michaela Reinhart up until the final 320m. At the 2680m mark Fegans was just over one full second ahead of the Blue Devil distance runner. Fegans recorded a time of 53.67 during the last 320m, putting her at about five seconds ahead of Reinhart’s time during that stretch (58.66). During the last 640m Fegans came in at just under two minutes, 1:59.67, propelling her to a new PR that was almost ten seconds faster than her previous best set at the Iowa State Classic (9:16.88) in mid-February. Without considering the times from this weekend’s conference championships from across the country, Fegans time would be good enough for the 14th-best time in all of NCAA Division I. She also set a new school record in that event, beating out the previous time of 9:22.89 set by Renee Metivier in 2002.

While Fegans was securing Tech’s first gold of the weekend Matthews was holding things down on the triple jump platform. Matthews was the clear favorite heading into the triple jump as she had already earned two ACC individual championships in that event prior to Saturday’s competition. From the very first jump of the day Matthews established herself as the best in the field hitting a mark of 13.33m to put her in first. She would hold that spot for the remainder of the event. On her sixth and final attempt Matthews decided to cement her victory with a 13.42m jump. The next closest finisher, Florida State’s Trentorria Green, would only reach a mark of 12.94m. Matthews final leap was her best of the 2020 indoor campaign thus far ensuring that the senior would leave The Hoosier State with her third collegiate conference title in the triple jump and the eighth-best mark in the country.

“We’re really proud of how the women competed throughout the weekend,” said head women’s coach Alan Drosky. “They capitalized on almost every opportunity they had to score points and came through with a great finish today. Nicole ran with incredible confidence and literally ran away from the field with a very dominant performance. Bria was outstanding, when it is championship season she is always at her best. ” The Yellow Jackets had one other student athlete make podium on the final day of ACCs as sophomore Olivia Moore brought home the bronze medal in the women’s pole vault. She easily converted on marks of 3.95m (12-11 ½) and 4.05m (13-3 ½) on her first attempts at those heights. Moore cleared a height of 4.25m (13-11 ¼) on her final attempt at that mark to earn First Team All-ACC honors as well. “Olivia is very similar to Bria in the way that she has shown herself to be such a clutch performer,” added Drosky.