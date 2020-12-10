Open search form
Pitt Tops Jackets in Home Finale

Final Stats (.pdf) | Final Stats (.html) | Postgame Notes | Multimedia Photo Gallery

THE FLATS –  Jeff Sims threw for 238 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Georgia Tech, but Pittsburgh kept the ball for 37:39 on Thursday night to outlast the Yellow Jackets, 34-20, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Despite Pitt’s 318 yards on the ground and 513 yards of total offense, Georgia Tech remained within striking distance throughout thanks to a herculean effort by its defense in the red zone. Pitt scored a touchdown on just one of its six trips inside the Yellow Jackets’ 20 yard line.

Pitt (6-5, 5-5 ACC) outgained Georgia Tech (3-7, 3-6 ACC) by a 305-128 margin in the first half, but led just 16-7 at the break thanks to the Yellow Jackets limiting the Panthers to just three field goals on four red-zone opportunities. The Panthers extended the lead to 23-7 early in the third quarter but behind Sims, the Jackets went on to hold a 220-208 yardage advantage in the second half.

The Jackets’ red-zone defense allowed Sims to heat up in the second half, when he threw for 128 of his 238 yards and both touchdowns, including an 18-yard scoring strike to Dylan Deveney that pulled the Jackets within a score at 26-20 with 6:01 remaining. But, with Georgia Tech selling out defensively in an attempt to get the ball back trailing by just one score, Pitt running back Vincent Davis capped an outstanding night with a 38-yard touchdown run that extended the Panthers lead to 34-20.

The Yellow Jackets proceeded to march 66 yards to the Pitt 9 on their next possession and were on the verge of making things interesting in the final minute, but a pair of throws from backup quarterback Jordan Yates to senior wideout Jalen Camp fell incomplete in the end zone and the Jackets didn’t get the benefit of a pass interference call to extend the drive.

Camp finished with a career-high 97 receiving yards on a career-high-tying five receptions, including a 21-yard touchdown catch from Sims. Jamious Griffin ran for 43 yards and Jordan Mason added 41 for the Yellow Jackets, who totaled 348 yards of offense against the ACC’s third-ranked defense.

Pitt’s Davis ran for 247 yards on 25 carries as the Panthers ran 87 plays en route to its 15:42 advantage in possession time.

Georgia Tech concludes its regular season on Saturday, Dec. 19 at Miami (Fla.). Kickoff time and television arrangements for the regular-season finale will be announced on Sunday.

Playing in his final home game as a Yellow Jacket, senior linebacker David Curry amassed a season-high 14 tackles against Pitt (photo: Danny Karnik).

 

Team

  • The loss was Georgia Tech’s first in a night game at Bobby Dodd Stadium since a 26-7 loss to Clemson on Sept. 22, 2016.
  • Thursday’s game concluded a stretch of three games in 13 days for Georgia Tech. Prior to the three-games-in-13-days stretch, Georgia Tech went 28 days between games.
  • Pitt scored one touchdown on six trips into the red zone. The five times holding its opponent without a touchdown in the red zone was a season high for Georgia Tech (prev.: 3 vs. Notre Dame, Oct. 31).
  • After not turning the ball over last Saturday at NC State, Georgia Tech had three turnovers on Thursday.

Individual Notes

  • Georgia Tech Sr. WR Jalen Camp set a career high with 97 receiving yards (prev. 71 vs. The Citadel, Sept. 14, 2019) and matched a career high with five receptions (prev. 5 at Florida State, Sept. 12).
  • Georgia Tech So. WR Peje’ Harris set career highs with four receptions (prev.: 2 – twice) and 48 receiving yards (prev.: 38 vs. UCF, Sept. 19).
  • Georgia Tech So. TE Dylan Deveney’s 18-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter was the first of his career.
  • For the third-straight game, Georgia Tech Sr. LB David Curry had double-digit tackles and led the team in stops with 14.
  • Fourth-year Jr. WR Josh Blancato, who was among the student-athletes honored during Georgia Tech’s pregame Senior Day ceremony, made his first-career start.
  • Georgia Tech Sr. RB Jerry Howard Jr. made his first start of the season.
Senior Jalen Camp’s 97 receiving yards were a career high (photo: Danny Karnik).

 

 

Multimedia

Coach Collins Postgame Press Conference

Student-Athletes Postgame Press Conference

ACC Digital Network Highlights (Video)

ACC Digital Network Condensed Game (Video)

Around Social Media

