Georgia Tech in Primetime Again When Duke Visits on Oct. 5

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football will be featured in primetime once again when it hosts Duke on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The Atlantic Coast Conference showdown between the Yellow Jackets and Blue Devils will kick off at 8 p.m. and be televised nationally on ACC Network, the ACC and its television partners announced on Monday.

The primetime selection is Georgia Tech’s fifth in its last six home games, and the fourth time in that span that it will be featured in the ACC Network’s top-tier 8 p.m. timeslot.

In addition to hosting the primetime game broadcast, Tech will also welcome ACC Network’s ACC PM and The Huddle to The Flats for live programming throughout the weekend. ACCN’s set will once again be located on Tech Tower Lawn as part of Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party. The Yellow Jackets are 5-0 since the beginning of last season when The Huddle airs live from the location of a Georgia Tech game.

Tickets for the pivotal ACC clash between Tech (3-2) and Duke (4-0) are still available and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Georgia Tech has an open date this week before hosting the Blue Devils on Oct. 5. Duke hosts archrival North Carolina on Saturday before traveling to Atlanta to face the Yellow Jackets.

