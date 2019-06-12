Excitement Builds as First Golden Ticket Drawing Nears

BUY 2019 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS ONLINE | GOLDEN TICKET SWEEPSTAKES RULES

THE FLATS – Fans have until Friday, June 14 to purchase 2019 football season tickets or Stinger Mobile Passes and be entered to win in the first drawing of Georgia Tech athletics’ Golden Ticket Sweepstakes.

The five prizes available to be chosen by Golden Ticket Sweepstakes winners include:

MEAL WITH HEAD COACH GEOFF COLLINS: Get the inside scoop on the upcoming season directly from the head coach when you and a guest* join Geoff Collins for lunch. After your meal, enjoy a private tour of the Georgia Tech football facilities for an inside look on what goes on behind the scenes.

RIDE IN THE RECK: See the sights of Georgia Tech from the world’s most famous Ford Model A as you and a guest* enjoy a ride around campus in the iconic Ramblin’ Reck.

INSIDER’S CAMP EXPERIENCE: You and a guest* get up close and personal with the team and coaching staff at a practice during the first week of fall camp. You’ll tour the facilities, pose for pictures in a Georgia Tech adidas uniform and enjoy lunch at the student-athletes’ dining hall before heading home with your very own adidas swag pack.

AUTOGRAPHED HELMET AND VIP EXPERIENCE FAN DAY: Be the envy of all of your friends as you and up to three guests enjoy VIP treatment at Georgia Tech’s Fan Day. A reserved parking spot will be held for you close to Bobby Dodd Stadium before you and guests are ushered to the front of the line so you can be the first in to meet the team on the field. Prize also includes an official Georgia Tech football helmet autographed by head coach Geoff Collins.

ULTIMATE GAMEDAY EXPERIENCE: You and a guest* will enjoy the ultimate gameday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Start the day off by leading the team down Yellow Jacket Alley. Then join athletics director Todd Stansbury at the AD’s tailgate before heading into the stadium for a personal pregame pep talk from character development coach Derrick Moore. Then join the team captains at midfield for the coin toss before sticking around to watch the first half of the game from the sidelines. Enjoy access to Tech Terrace for the second half of the game with all-inclusive food and beverages.