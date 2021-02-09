Open search form
Everyday Champions Magazine - Winter 2021

Everyday Champions Winter 2021

The latest edition of Everyday Champions is available below. The fully interactive online version of Georgia Tech athletics’ quarterly magazine, which includes embedded video segments, features the following stories in its winter 2021 edition:

  • QUITE THE GUY: Ray Guy Award winner Pressley Harvin breaks down stereotypes on and off the gridiron
  • ZERO- TO ALL-STAR IN FOUR YEARS: Senior Moses Wright has become the poster child for player development in Tech’s men’s basketball program
  • WHOLE LOTTA LOVE: Lotta-Maj Lahtinen’s passion for the game and her teammates paying off for Georgia Tech, Finnish National Team
  • UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Women’s Cross Country and Volleyball are eager to compete in 2020 NCAA Championships
  • EVERYDAY CHAMPION: GUILLERMO GOMEZ : Three-time tennis All-American is thriving off the court, moving up the ladder at Microsoft

2020-21 Georgia Tech Everyday Champions – Winter edition

Click HERE to view previous editions of Everyday Champions.

 

