Everyday Champions Magazine - Spring 2020

The latest edition of Everyday Champions is available below. The fully interactive online version of Georgia Tech athletics’ quarterly magazine, which includes video segments, features the following stories in its 2020 springedition:

CAIO’S TIME: Junior swimmer Caio Pumputis won’t stop until he fulfills his destiny

Junior swimmer Caio Pumputis won't stop until he fulfills his destiny

Big on the basketball court, and big in life, James Banks' basketball journey is just beginning

The positive approach of head coach Nell Fortner and her staff has made all the difference for Georgia Tech women's basketball

Late Tech defensive lineman's memory is carried in the efforts of many other Yellow Jacket student-athletes

2019-20 Georgia Tech Everyday Champions Issue #3

