Everyday Champions Magazine - Spring 2020

The latest edition of Everyday Champions is available below. The fully interactive online version of Georgia Tech athletics’ quarterly magazine, which includes video segments, features the following stories in its 2020 springedition:

  • CAIO’S TIME:  Junior swimmer Caio Pumputis won’t stop until he fulfills his destiny
  • CENTER OF ATTENTION:  Big on the basketball court, and big in life, James Banks’ basketball journey is just beginning
  • ABSOLUTELY POSITIVELY:  The positive approach of head coach Nell Fortner and her staff has made all the difference for Georgia Tech women’s basketball
  • BIG B LIVES ON: Late Tech defensive lineman’s memory is carried in the efforts of many other Yellow Jacket student-athletes
  • EVERYDAY CHAMPION: Tech football great Derrick Morgan finds new purpose in business world

2019-20 Georgia Tech Everyday Champions Issue #3

Click HERE to view previous editions of Everyday Champions.

March 5, 2020 Georgia Tech to Launch Alcohol Sales Pilot Program

Beer to be available for purchase at Russ Chandler Stadium as part of pilot program

February 28, 2020 VIDEO/PHOTOS: Second-Annual Sports Innovation Challenge

20 teams participate in 24-hour hackathon

