Chris Eubanks to Represent Team USA in Paris

THE FLATS – Former Georgia Tech men’s tennis star, Chris Eubanks, is one of 11 U.S. selections that will head to Paris in July as the U.S. Olympic tennis team was announced on Thursday. The 2024 Olympic Games will be held July 26 – August 11 in Paris, France. The tennis competition will take place July 27-Aug. 4 on the clay courts of Roland Garros.

Eubanks will make his Olympic debut, along with five other first-time Olympians on the team, after he took the tennis world by storm last summer. The Atlanta, Ga., native made his deepest run at Wimbledon in 2023, defeating two top-15 seeds to reach the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam. The run came after Eubanks collected his first ATP Tour title, claiming the Mallorca Championship trophy earlier that month. Currently ranked No. 44 in the world, Eubanks reached a career-high ranking of No. 29 in July 2023.

The former Georgia Tech standout turned professional in 2017 after a storied collegiate career. He was a two-time all-American and twice named ACC Player of the Year. He is currently competing in the Terra Wortmann Open in Germany and secured a quarterfinal spot, defeating defending champion, Alexander Bublik in three sets. He will face No. 42 Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) on Friday, June 21.

The U.S. Olympic tennis team consists of four singles players each in the men’s and women’s draws, two men’s doubles teams, two women’s doubles teams and one mixed doubles team. The U.S. has captured 14 gold medals in tennis since it returned as a full medal sport in 1988.