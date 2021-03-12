Errors Doom Jackets in Friday Night Loss

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – Four errors and five unearned runs would prove to be too much for No. 7 Georgia Tech baseball to overcome in the 11-9 loss to Pitt on Friday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Despite the no decision, LHP Brant Hurter pitched a gem for the Yellow Jackets (8-4, 5-2 ACC), giving up no earned runs and punching out 11 batters overall in six innings. LHP Luke Bartnicki (0-1) received the loss, surrendering five earned runs on six hits in 1.1 innings.

The Jackets had no shortage of offensive power, having six multi-hit batters of their own. The top three in the order (Luke Waddell, Justyn-Henry Malloy, Kevin Parada) recorded a combined seven hits for three RBI, while Stephen Reid’s two-straight doubles plated two runs as well. Freshmen Jake DeLeo and Tres Gonzalez also had multi-RBI games, going 2-for-4 and 3-for-4, respectively with two RBI apiece.

The Panthers (8-3, 5-2 ACC) got multi-hit days from six hitters to the tune of 19 hits total with Riley Wash’s 4-for-5 day leading the way. Pitt scored 11 runs over the final three outs to get the win. LHP Chris Pouliot (2-0) got the win from an inning of two-hit, one-run work, while RHP Jordan McCrum got the save.

Georgia Tech will look to even the series up on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

RHP Zach Maxwell also recorded three strikeouts in his clean inning of work;

also recorded three strikeouts in his clean inning of work; Justyn-Henry Malloy had another multi-RBI game with two tonight;

had another multi-RBI game with two tonight; Luke Waddell recorded his team-leading eighth multi-hit game, Kevin Parada, Stephen Reid and Tres Gonzalez are tied for third on the team with his fifth.

Multimedia:

Head Coach Danny Hall Postgame Press Conference

