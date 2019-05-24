English Sends Tech to Semifinals with Walk-Off Double

Box Score (.pdf) | Postgame Quotes

DURHAM, N.C. – Redshirt junior Tristin English’s walk-off double and two no-hit innings punched Georgia Tech baseball’s ticket to the 2019 ACC Tournament semifinals as they outdueled Duke on Friday afternoon, 5-4, at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The sixth-ranked Yellow Jackets (40-16) used two-run homers by English and Kyle McCann to tie the game up after the Blue Devils (31-25) put four runs on the board early.

The game then went into a deadheat as both starting pitchers dueled zeroes during the middle innings. Tech’s LHP Connor Thomas went six innings, allowing the four runs on eight hits, striking out four while Duke’s RHP Ben Gross went five, allowing his four runs on six hits, walking two while striking out five.

Both team’s bullpens were exceptional as Tech’s freshman LHP Luke Bartnicki and Duke’s LHP Matt Dockman held the game scoreless in their relief appearances. The game then fell to each team’s closer as RHP English (3-0) tossed the final 2.0 innings, striking out three of the six batters he faced. The Blue Devils’ RHP Thomas Girard (1-5) got the loss allowing the one run on two hits in 2.0 innings.

Offensively, the Jackets scored its five runs on 10 hits. In addition to his strong play in the infield, sophomore shortstop Luke Waddell had two hits in his first two plate appearances, before drawing the key leadoff walk to start the bottom of the ninth. Michael Guldberg and Colin Hall both had doubles on the game, while English finished with three RBI.

Duke’s offense amassed nine hits in the battle, led by RJ Schreck, who went 2-for-4.

The Yellow Jackets will stay alive in the ACC Tournament, playing in the semifinals on Saturday, May 25 at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Georgia Tech will take on No. 3-seed NC State at 5 p.m., with the game being broadcast live on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks and on WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

Georgia Tech advances to the ACC Tournament semifinal for the first time since 2014 when the Jackets were crowned ACC Champions a day later.

Tech is 18-4 over its last 22 games, reaching 40 wins for the first time since 2011.

Tech improved to 80-63 (.559) all-time in the ACC Tournament.

Tech moved to 71-60 (.542) in its 40th-straight appearance in the preliminary rounds/pool play of the ACC Tournament.

#CardiacJackets struck again, winning their fourth walk-off of the season and their 10th one-run ballgame. Tech is 12-4 in games decided by two runs or less.

Kyle McCann’s intentional walk on Friday broke the single-season program record for most IBB’s, giving him 18 on the year. He surpasses Mark Teixeira, who was dealt 17 free bases intentionally in 2000.

intentional walk on Friday broke the single-season program record for most IBB’s, giving him 18 on the year. He surpasses Mark Teixeira, who was dealt 17 free bases intentionally in 2000. McCann’s home run gives him 23 on the year, placing him alone in third all-time in program history for a single season. He now stands only behind Anthony Masiano (25 – 1990) and Mark Fischer (24 – 1997).

Luke Waddell’s singles stretched his on-base streak to a career-high 31 games.

singles stretched his on-base streak to a career-high 31 games. Tristin English’s performance on Friday marked the first time collegiately he has received the win on the mound while also hitting a walk-off.

