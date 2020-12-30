End-Of-Year Giving

December is a popular time for donations as the final chance to earn 2020 tax year deductions. Philanthropic support through the Alexander-Tharpe Fund provides Yellow Jacket student-athletes with the resources and tools to achieve athletic, academic and personal success. Please consider the Georgia Tech Athletic Association in your giving plans during this holiday season.

These final days of December also mark the close of Athletics Initiative 2020, an effort that has spanned three years in support of Georgia Tech athletics. Even through a turbulent 2020, we here at Georgia Tech athletics have stayed focused on our core mission, and our student-athletes have responded:

Millions of dollars in lost revenue due to limited capacity at Bobby Dodd Stadium and McCamish Pavilion, as well as substantial expenses for measures aimed at keeping our student-athletes, staff and community safe during this pandemic, has led to significant financial challenges for Georgia Tech athletics.

Philanthropic support is key to our efforts of limiting the impact of our current financial challenges to 12-18 months, rather than affecting our momentum and ability to compete at the highest levels of intercollegiate athletics for years to come.

AREAS OF SUPPORT

Support The Swarm

The Support the Swarm Fund was created for the 2020-2021 giving year to provide Georgia Tech fans with a way to help our student-athletes thrive despite challenges in the short-term and come out even stronger on the other side.

New Benefits for Support the Swarm were announced in December:

$100 Total Giving

Tax Deduction

3 A-T Points/$100

“I Support the Swarm” Window Decal

$500 Total Giving

Recognition on a donor wall in 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium

$1,000 Total Giving

Exclusive Virtual Events

Celebration Event

Everyday Champions Magazine mailed subscription

$3,000 Total Giving

Digital Scrolling Recognition in Bobby Dodd and McCamish Pavilion

Virtual Meeting with Director of Athletics

» Click HERE to learn more and make a gift online.

ATHLETIC SCHOLARSHIP FUND

The top priority for annual gifts, the Athletic Scholarship Fund is essential to obtaining a winning combination of athletic and academic excellence. Endowment distributions cover less than one-third of annual scholarship costs. The Athletic Scholarship Fund provides direct support for student-athlete scholarships and helps bridge the gap between endowment income and scholarship costs.

» Click HERE to learn more and make a gift online.

SPORT-SPECIFIC FUNDS

Gifts to Georgia Tech sports programs help each of Georgia Tech’s 17 teams develop student-athletes by having a direct impact on the daily operations of their team and enhancing the student-athlete experience. Restricted gifts to Georgia Tech athletic teams fund additional expenses that are not typically within the particular program’s operating budget. Examples include new technologies, upgraded and enhanced nutrition, international trips or expanded recruiting. Gifts to a specific sport can also earn benefits and recognition unique to your favorite team.

» Click HERE to learn more and make a gift online.

A-T FUND HOLIDAY OFFICE HOURS AND CONTACT INFORMATION

The A-T Fund office is closed to the public due to Covid-19 restrictions on campus. A-T Fund staff are available remotely during the final week of 2020, and can also be reached at (404) 894-5414 or atfund@athletics.gatech.edu.

» Click HERE to view the A-T Fund Staff Directory.

Listed below are several ways you can make your year-end gift and take advantage of a 2020 tax benefit:

Make a gift online: All credit card donations can be made online at atfund.org/donate. Donations made by credit card must be charged by 11:59 PM on December 31, 2020. Please select from funds listed or use the “Other” option for other funds not listed. Please note that credit cards sent by mail may not be received and charged in time for 2020 credit.

All credit card donations can be made online at atfund.org/donate. Donations made by credit card must be charged by 11:59 PM on December 31, 2020. Please select from funds listed or use the “Other” option for other funds not listed. Please note that credit cards sent by mail may not be received and charged in time for 2020 credit. Make a gift by check: Donations by check must be dated and postmarked by the US Post Office by December 31, 2020. Delivery services like UPS and FedEx are not acceptable postmarks. Please make checks payable to the “A-T Fund” and include a note with information relevant to your gift. Please mail checks to:

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

Georgia Tech Athletic Association

150 Bobby Dodd Way NW

Atlanta, GA 30332-0455.

Make a gift of stock: All gifts of stock may be directed to Truist Bank (formerly Suntrust) at (800) 874-4770, Option 2, with documentation copied to Anita Lee (alee@athletics.gatech.edu) in the A-T Fund. Specific transfer information can be found here: Stock Instructions http://atfund.gatech.edu/methods-giving

Tax Receipt Information: All 2020 tax year gifts will be receipted in January 2021.