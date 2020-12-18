Todd Stansbury Podcast - December 2020

Georgia Tech athletics director Todd Stansbury joined the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra this week to record his final “Toddcast” of 2020. Among the topics they discussed are:

his thoughts on Georgia Tech’s unprecedented 2020 football season;

Tech’s continued recruiting success, which includes seven teams landing top 25 classes since the beginning of 2019;

a review of the first month of the season for the Yellow Jackets’ basketball teams;

an explanation of the safety protocols in place at McCamish Pavilion this season and an update on what fans might be able to expect capacity-wise at Georgia Tech baseball, softball and football in 2021;

the GTAA’s new partnership with Legends;

an update on the Support The Swarm Fund and why end-of-year giving is so vital to Tech athletics and its student-athletes as we move into 2021.

Click HERE to download the “Toddcast” or click below to listen online.