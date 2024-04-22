Ellis Named ACC Player of the Week

Ellis led an offense that scored 37 runs on 47 hits against the 10th-ranked Cavs, hitting .500 himself for the weekend with six hits, one home run and seven RBI. The Waddy, Ky. native struck out just once and drew five walks to reach base at a blistering .647 pace.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Catcher Matthew Ellis (Waddy, Ky./Shelby County (Indiana)) was named the ACC Player of the Week after leading Georgia Tech baseball to its third-straight ACC series victory against then-No. 10 Virginia, the conference announced on Monday.

On the week as a whole, Ellis had eight hits, including a grand slam at Auburn on Tuesday night, giving him 11 RBI for the week.

Dread it, run from it, Ellis in gold arrives all the same!@matthew_ellis35 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/xmclYzy4oT — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 21, 2024

The month of April has been all Ellis, as the veteran catcher has been lights out. In 12 games this month, Ellis is hitting .449 with 22 hits, three doubles, seven home runs and a whopping 26 RBI. With a terrific eye at the plate, he’s also drawn 11 walks for a .541 on-base percentage. He currently holds a 15-game hitting streak and 29-game reached base streak.

Last week, Ellis was named to the Buster Posey Award watch list for top collegiate catcher.

Georgia Tech will look to remain hot as it returns home for four-straight games, beginning with Kennesaw State on Tuesday, April 23. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra. Tickets remain for the Yellow Jackets’ home stand and can be purchased at ramblinwreck.com/tickets or by clicking HERE!

