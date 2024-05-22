Eight Yellow Jackets Selected for Induction to Georgia HS Football Hall of Fame

THE FLATS – Eight former Georgia Tech football student-athletes are among the 30 individuals that have been selected for induction into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

The Yellow Jackets selected for induction include Everett Strupper (who played his final high school season at Riverside Military Academy in 1913), Frank Broyles (Decatur H.S. – 1941), Kent Hill (Americus H.S. – 1974), Robert Lavette (Cartersville H.S. – 1980), Jerry Mays (Thomson H.S. – 1984), Joe Burns (Thomas County Central H.S. – 1997), Demaryius Thomas (West Laurens H.S. – 2005) and Jonathan Dwyer (Kell H.S. – 2006).

Established in 2022, the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame’s 40-member board has selected 115 Georgia high school football legends for induction over the last three years, including a total of 22 that went on to play collegiately at Georgia Tech (six in the inaugural class of 2022, eight in 2023 and eight in 2024).

This year’s induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 26 at the College Football Hall of Fame, located in downtown Atlanta, less than a mile from Tech’s Midtown campus.

