Eight-Run Second Inning Lifts Jackets to 10-0 Shutout Win Over Nittany Lions

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (21-14, 7-5 ACC) finished its week in shutout fashion after beating Penn State (14-18, 2-5 Big Ten) 10-0 in five innings on Saturday afternoon. The final game of the Bye Week Tournament saw senior Sophia Voyles record five strikeouts while the Jackets’ offense recorded their sixth game of the season scoring double digit runs.

QUICK HITS

In her 15 th start of the season, 20 th appearance, Voyles recorded five strikeouts against 17 batters faced in 5.0 innings of pitched.

Voyles now owns four of Tech's five shutouts this season, while freshman right hand pitcher Sydnie Watts has the remaining one.

The senior threw 79 total pitches, 51 of which were strikes, giving her nearly a 65% strike percentage. As a unit, Tech’s defense had 15 putouts and maintained a spotless 1.000 fielding percentage.

Three Jackets recorded home runs in Saturday’s contest, with Gracyn Tucker recording her 10 th , Addison Leschber her fifth, and Jayden Gailey her third.

With their three home runs on Saturday, Tech now has eight games this season recording two or more home runs, five of which resulted in a win.

Tech now holds a 5-1 record when scoring 10 or more runs, with their only loss being against No. 18 Stanford (16-12).

Eight Jackets posted at least one run today, including Leschber and Tucker both of which recorded two runs apiece.

Paige Vukadinovich, Alyssa Willer, Jayden Gailey, Leschber, and Tucker all added two RBI respectively to their season total. Tucker leads the Jackets this season for runs batted in (34) and has the most multi-RBI games this season (8).

Gailey continues to lead the Jackets as far as reached base streaks go, sporting a 10-game reached base streak, which ties Addison Leschber for the second longest reached base streak this season, just behind Gracyn Tucker (12 games).

The Yellow Jackets’ offense had an overall powerful showing as they bat .421 as a team with impressive batting averages with runners in scoring position (.750), runners on base (.857), and runners on third (1.000).

Tech extends its win streak against Penn State to four games, with its last loss to the Nittany Lions being back in the 2020 season. Saturday was Tech’s first run rule victory over Penn State despite leading the overall series 7-5.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Voyles began the game getting two of Tech’s first three outs, one looking and one swinging.

Tech’s offense was absolutely unmanageable in the second inning as the Yellow Jackets scored eight runs on six hits and no errors. Vukadinovich kicked things off with a single to left center that not only advanced Ella Edgmon to third but sent Reese Hunter and Leschber home.

Vukadinovich and Edgmon were sent running home shortly after as Willer slammed a double to left center, making the game 4-0. Tucker posted another two runs for Tech, brining Willer home with a home run over the left center wall.

With the bases cleared, Connelly got on base via a single to center field before safely reaching home on a home run over right center from Leschber.

Gailey capped Tech’s Saturday scoring with a two-run homer sent over right center that gave Tucker her second run of the day.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball will remain at home to host Georgia Southern on Tuesday, April 1 at 5 p.m. before welcoming the Orange of Syracuse for a three-game series April 4-6.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

