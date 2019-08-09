Dowd Tabbed Preseason All-ACC

Tickets

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech volleyball sophomore Mikaila Dowd was named to the 2019 preseason all-ACC team as announced by the league office on Friday.

Dowd was second-team all-conference following the 2018 season, also landing herself on the all-freshman squad. The Naperville, Ill. native was an all-ACC academic team selection. She earned ACC Freshman of the Week twice. In 2018, she led the Jackets in kills per set. Dowd recorded 12 double-doubles and joined the 20-20 club against Virginia (Nov. 4) with 20 kills and 21 digs.

2019 Georgia Tech volleyball season tickets are on sale. Tech's schedule is highlighted by 14 matches in O'Keefe Gymnasium, including Tech's ACC Network premiere on Sept. 29 against Boston College.

