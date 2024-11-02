Doubles Shine in Day Two of Georgia Tech Fall Invite

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets finished day two of the Georgia Tech Fall Invite on Saturday afternoon, recording three doubles wins.

The day started with doubles action, where all three Yellow Jacket duos got wins.

The duo of Robert Bauer and Owen DeMuth carried momentum over from Friday, getting an 8-2 win over Liberty’s Carl Roothman and Ernst Gouws.

The newcomer duo of Christophe Clement and Gianluca Carlini also got an 8-2 win, defeating Eric Li and Jim Ji from Yale.

In a back-and-forth battle against the No. 19 ranked doubles team, Tech duo Gabriele Brancatelli and Rohan Sachdev came out on top, defeating Alabama’s Zach Foster and Andrii Zimnokh 8-7 (7-3).

In singles action, the Yellow Jackets played in five matches and fell in all of them.

Carlini fell in his second match of the tournament, losing 1-6, 3-6 to Vignesh Gogineni from Yale. Freshmen Clement did not play in his match against Jim Ji from Yale due to injury.

Sachdev also dropped his match, falling 5-7, 3-6 to Baran Soyler from Georgia State.

Bauer also lost to a Panther from Georgia State, dropping his match 3-6, 3-6 against Gabriele Datei.

DeMuth took on Callum Markowitz from Vanderbilt, but it was the Commodore who came out on top, defeating DeMuth 7-5, 6-3.

The Yellow Jackets will conclude the Georgia Tell Fall Invite on Sunday, with doubles beginning at 9 a.m. and singles starting after the conclusion of all doubles matches.

Georgia Tech Fall Invite Day 2 Results:

Singles

Vignesh Gogineni (Yale) def. Gianluca Carlini (Georgia Tech) 6-1, 6-3

Jim Ji (Yale) def. Christophe Clement (Georgia Tech), walkover

Gabriele Datei (Georgia State) def. Robert Bauer (Georgia Tech) 6-3, 6-3

Baran Soyler (Georgia State) def. Rohan Sachdev (Georgia Tech) 7-5, 6-3

Callum Markowitz (Vanderbilt) def. Owen DeMuth (Georgia Tech) 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

Gabriele Brancatelli/Rohan Sachdev (Georgia Tech) def. #18 Andrii Zimnokh/Zach Foster (Alabama) 8-7 (7-3)

Robert Bauer/Owen DeMuth (Georgia Tech) def. Carl Roothman/Ernst Gouws (Liberty) 8-2

Gianluca Carlini/Christophe Clement (Georgia Tech) def. Jim Ji/Eric Li (Yale) 8-2

