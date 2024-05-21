Doubles Duo Falls at NCAA Championship

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis’ duo Keshav Chopra and Marcus McDaniel competed in the 2024 NCAA Doubles Championship on Tuesday evening. After a hard fought battle, the duo fell to Oklahoma State’s Isaac Becroft and Tyler Zink in the doubles round of 32.

Chopra and McDaniel entered the doubles tournament ranked No.15. The match was determined by the best two out of three sets. After dropping the first set 3-6, the duo began the second set 3-1. Becroft and Zink ultimately clinched the match with a 6-3 decision in the second set.

Despite today’s decision, Chopra and McDaniel were a spark for the Jackets leading at the No. 1 doubles position for most of the season. The duo finished dual match play with a 15-6 doubles record and tallied a 3-2 record against nationally ranked opponents through the 2023-24 season. Heading into the championships, the pair had a national ranking of No. 15.

